Joel Richardson Sr.
GALIVANTS FERRY-A Celebration of Life for Joel Richardson Sr., 80, will be held Feb. 13 in Goldfinch's Funeral Home in Conway with visitation beginning at 3 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m.
Joel, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away Feb. 10.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of Bessie Mae "Betty" Grant Richardson and Peyton McMullan Richardson. He lived a full and rich life.
He is predeceased by his brother, Jerry Grant Richardson, and survived by his sister, Janet R. Sheridan (Wally). He was known for his infectious laughter and his kind and generous spirit. Throughout his life, Joel was dedicated to his family, his community and his faith.
Joel had a passion for nature, history and all things Scouting. He was an avid fan of the Gamecocks and anyone playing against Clemson, and he loved to spend time outdoors, enjoying nature and gardening. Later in life, he enjoyed completing his education at Coastal Carolina University and became a proud supporter of his Alma Mater.
Joel was a proud veteran, having served his country with honor and distinction. He served in the US Army and was proud to have served his country in defense of freedom and democracy. His service had a profound impact on him, and he carried the values of honor, duty and courage throughout his life.
Joel was a man of great integrity and a hard worker. He had a successful career in construction as general contractor, where he was respected by his colleagues and loved his work. He was known for his strong work ethic and his unwavering commitment to doing what was right.
Joel was a devoted husband to his wife, Ann Carmichael Richardson. Together they shared 44 years of marriage. They were a true partnership, supporting each other through life's ups and downs and creating a warm and loving home for their family. Joel was a loving father to his children, Matthew Peyton Richardson (Elizabeth Taylor) of Fort Mill and Joel Richardson Jr, of Miami, Fla.
He cherished his time with his grandchildren, Edith Ann Richardson, Mason Peyton Richardson, Elizabeth Gail Walker and Jonathan Davis Walker (Emily), and was always there for them with a kind word. He was known for his silly jokes, his silly faces, and his love for playing games and spending time with them. He was always there with a hug and a smile, and his grandchildren will always remember him as their beloved "Papa."
Joel was a cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews, Robert G. Richardson of Greenville, Patricia R. York (Michael) of Mauldin, Michael S. Richardson of Simpsonville, Harry "Tripp" W. Davis (Betsy) of Lexington and Mary Peyton Davis Wall (Steven) of Blythewood. He had a special bond with each of them, and he was always there with a listening ear or a helping hand.
Joel's family was his greatest source of pride and joy. He cherished their time together creating memories that will be treasured for a lifetime. He was loved deeply by his family, and they will miss him deeply. They will continue to cherish their time with him and hold him close in their hearts.
Joel's life was a testament to his faith in God, and he lived his life with grace and humility. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him
The family would like to extend thanks to McLeod Hospice for the excellent care the professional staff gave to Joel in his final days.
He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, his generous spirit and his love for his family and friends. May he rest in peace.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.