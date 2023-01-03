Joey Tyler
Funeral services for Joel Dale "Joey" Tyler, 59, will be held Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. in North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jay Worthington officiating. Burial will be private.
Mr. Tyler passed away Jan. 1.
Born in Conway, he was a son of Clarise Lewis Tyler and the late Owens Rudolph Tyler. He was a member of North Conway Baptist Church.
Mr. Tyler was predeceased by a sister, Judy Tyler.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Tyler was employed with Palmetto Chevrolet, Conway Ford Cummings Garage and Tyler's Convenience Store.
Surviving, in addition to his mother of Conway, are his wife, Theresa Cummings Tyler of Conway; two sons, Joel Dale "Joey" Tyler II (Jennifer) and Joshua Cummings Tyler of Conway; three grandchildren, Caitlin Danielle Sheppard, Preston Joel Tyler and Ellie Caroline Tyler; one brother, Jerry Tyler (Sarah) of Conway; father and mother-in-law, Billy and Naomi Cummings of Conway; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cynthia and Lamar Jordan and Sandra and Michael Jordan of Conway; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions S.t, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
