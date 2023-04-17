Joel Banks Clontz
A memorial service for Joel Clontz, 66, will be held April 18 at 3 p.m. in Hopewell Baptist Church, Legacy Campus, 420 Hopewell Church Road in Monroe, NC.
Mr. Clontz went home to Jesus on April 10.
Born May 7, 1956 in Monroe, NC, he was a son of James Paschal Clontz and Florence Lucille Crowell Clontz.
As a child, he grew up in Indian Trail, NC, on a dairy farm driving tractors in the fields and milking cows. He graduated from Piedmont High School, where he served as class president in 1974. Professionally, he spent more than 30 years as a wine distribution manager before choosing to follow his dream and become an owner/operator in the trucking industry where he was able to travel the United States.
Joel married Sherry Harvey Clontz on Dec. 11, 1982, in Lancaster and went on to raise three children, Michelle Denise Clontz Upton, Shannon Ray Rushing and Kelly Michelle Rushing. He was an amazing father and brought his kids up to enjoy life as he did, always telling jokes and laughing.
In addition to being a dedicated father and family man, Joel also loved sports, bowling, camping, going to the beach and spending time with friends and family.
People hanging out with Joel knew they were going to have a good time. Throughout Joel's entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
Joel joins in heaven, his father, James Paschal Clontz; his mother, Florence Lucille Crowell Clontz; and brothers, James (Jimmy) Paschal Clontz Jr. and Jackson (Jacky) Burdette Clontz.
Joel is survived by Sherry Harvey Clontz of Myrtle Beach; Kent and Michelle Clontz Upton and their daughter Amelia of Belmont NC, and Shannon and Nichole Rushing and their two sons Brady and Nolan of Wilmington, NC, and Jeff and Kelly Coffey of Monroe, NC.
The family will receive friends April 18 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to ProMedica Hospice, Suite 220, 2050 Corporate Center Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Matthews 5:4
"Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted."
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family.
Call (843) 294-0011.
