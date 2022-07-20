Joe H. Sawyer Jr.
A funeral service for Joe H. Sawyer Jr., 72, will be held July 22 at 2 p.m. in Brown Swamp Methodist Church with the Rev. Ann Kovan and the Rev. Danny Chamblee officiating.
Mr. Sawyer passed away at his residence July 19, following an extended illness.
Mr. Sawyer is the son of the late Joe Sawyer Sr. and Nora Virginia Edge Sawyer.
Mr. Joe was a member of Brown Swamp Methodist Church and enjoyed being a part of Edge Farms.
He is survived by one son, Joe Sawyer III (Kristina); two daughters, Nora Sawyer Godbolt (Kelly) and Dana Sawyer; a special stepdaughter, Adrienne W. Harrelson (Chuck); grandchildren, Adeline Sawyer, Laynee Sawyer, Gavin Godbolt, Alaina Grace Chestnut, Maison Davis Chestnut, Joe Henry Sawyer IV and Hannah Christine Todd; one brother, John H Sawyer Sr.; one sister, Adecia D. Sawyer; the mother of his children, Betty Jordan; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care and caregiver Gina Moore for the care for Mr. Joe.
The family will receive friends Friday beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. Memorials can be made in honor of Mr. Joe Sawyer Jr. to Brown Swamp Methodist Church, 4725 U.S. 501 West, Conway, SC 29526.
Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
