Jodi T. Bannister
Jodi Theresa Abbruzzese Bannister, 62, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully Dec. 5 at her residence.
Born March 19, 1960 in Staten Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Louis Jack Abbruzzese and Joan Ruth Abbruzzese.
During her life, Jodi was full of energy and devoted to her family and friends. She was indeed the life of the party and will forever be in our hearts.
Jodi is survived by her husband of 27 years, William Allen Bannister II, (together a total of 37 years of Myrtle Beach); her brother, Edward M. Abbruzzese and his wife Anne Abbruzzese; four sons, Ralph Geidel Jr. and his wife Lacie Geidel of Connelly Springs, N.C., Anthony Bannister, Michael Bannister and Jack Bannister of Myrtle Beach; two stepchildren, William Bannister III of BonneTerre, Mo., and Deanna Bannister of Desloge, Mo., and her best friend Jennifer Marquez.
Also left to cherish her memory are many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
