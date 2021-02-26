Joanna Spaulding Jordan
Funeral Services for Joanna Spaulding Jordan, 52, will be held March 2 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services with the Rev. David Avant officiating.
Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jordan passed away Feb. 26 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 15, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Burley and Stella Pack Spaulding.
She was also predeceased by her siblings, Thurman Spaulding, Elizabeth Walls and Sharon Santiago.
Joanna attended Mercy Baptist Church. She enjoyed her pets and crafting.
Mrs. Jordan is survived by her husband, James Jordan; son, Kyle Jordan; sisters, Linda Faye Manning, Barbara Kidd, Alta Abrams, Rhonda Smith, Connie Houck and Debbie Smallridge, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
