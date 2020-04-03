MYRTLE BEACH—Joanna Christina Eller, 75, passed away at her home.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of Henry and Ethel Bohrer and was the foster daughter of Ms. Wilma Vanderwiele.
She was a lifelong resident of Harford County and a 1963 graduate of Saint Stephens High School, Bradshaw, Maryland.
Mrs. Eller worked at the Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, retiring in 2000.
Joanna is survived by her husband of 53 years, Warren; son Ted of Myrtle Beach; sister Catherine Ulinski of Rockwall, Texas; sister-in-law Shirl Eller of Bel Air, Maryland; brother-in-law Tony Eller (Mary Ann) of Indian Land; niece Nicole (Paul) Miller; nephews Scott and Kevin Elle; foster relatives Charles and Ginny Lynch of Bel Air, Maryland, Winfred Blevins of Forest Hill, Maryland, and Jessie Vanderwiele of Edgewood, Maryland, and many foster nieces and nephews.
Her biological parents, foster mother and brother-in-law Bruce Eller preceded her in death, along with other foster relatives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Forest Hill, Maryland.
Those who desire may make contributions to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org.
