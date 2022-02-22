JoAnn Todd Stewart
JoAnn Todd Stewart, 72, passed away peacefully Feb. 19 surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 11, 1949 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Mack Scarborough Todd and Margaret Dale Bone Todd.
Along with her parents, JoAnn is reunited in passing with her brothers, James Edward Todd and David Ray Todd as well as her sister, Marlene Todd Fowler.
JoAnn was a hardworking government secretary for many years. She relished time spent reading, crocheting and knitting, and she enjoyed shopping. Above all else, JoAnn loved her family with her whole heart. She will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish JoAnn’s memory are her adoring son, Jeffrey Gore and his wife Misty of Loris; granddaughter, Sydney Gore Causey and her husband Kolin; great-granddaughter, Stella Rae Causey; sister, Kathy Todd Watts and her husband Howard; as well as a large, loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of JoAnn’s life will be held privately.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations in JoAnn’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Service (843) 651-1440 is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.