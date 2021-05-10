Joann Edwards Stevens
Funeral services for Joann Edwards Stevens, 82, will be held May 11 at 3 p.m. in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Hord and the Rev. Mark Hughes officiating. Committal services will follow in Stevens Cemetery.
Mrs. Stevens passed away May 8 in Conway.
Born April 16, 1939, in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Quincy Otto Edwards and the late Sallie Ward Edwards. Mrs. Stevens was a longtime member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and a loving mother and homemaker.
Survivors include her two daughters, Deborah Joann Reaves and her husband Tommy of Lake Waccamaw, N.C., and Shara Jean Stevens of Conway; six grandchildren, Jason Helms and his fiancé Michelle, Jeremy Reaves and his fiancé Megan, Jonathan Reaves and his wife Heather, Jana Helms-Nealey and her husband Justin, Kenneth Reaves and his wife Grayson, and Kendal Reaves; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wilma Edwards Harris and her husband Levon of Loris, and Carolyn Edwards Tyler and her husband Jimmy of Conway; and a special caregiver, Jessica Stephens.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stevens was predeceased by her husband, Franklin Eugene Stevens; son, Spc. Kenneth James Perry; brother, Alfred Kendall Edwards; and great-grandson, Noah Nealey.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. The family requests that memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice. Please sign Mrs. Stevens’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
