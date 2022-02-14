JoAnn Monteleone
MYRTLE BEACH-A Catholic Mass for JoAnn Monteleone, 78, will be celebrated Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, officiated by Fr. Oscar Borda. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Monteleone, widow of Angelo Monteleone, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 11.
Born June 12, 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Louis and Jasmine Cardillo. In her early years, Mrs. Monteleone worked as a legal secretary. She was a diehard fan of the NY Mets since the organization began.
As a devout Catholic, she was dedicated to the Church and served as a youth group advisor. Words cannot adequately express the endless love she had for her family, and that they had for her. She was an incredible mother and grandmother and the rock of her family.
Survivors include her children, Maria Scopino, Linda Marshall, Frank Monteleone and his wife Phyllis, Louis Monteleone and his wife June, Gino Monteleone, John Monteleone and his wife Kathy, and Joey Monteleone and his wife Tracey; her grandchildren, Lori Monteleone, Michael Monteleone, Matthew Monteleone, Tony Scopino (Bethany Woodward) , Kayla Scopino (Justin Creighton), Angelina Monteleone, Danielle Coe and Jeremy Marshall; her great-grandchildren, Skylar Scopino, Aeros Scopino, Noah Coe and Sara Coe; and her brother, Louis Cardillo and his wife Adri.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Monteleone was predeceased by her sister, Camille Borg.
The family will receive friends in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel Feb. 17, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
