MYRTLE BEACH—Dr. JoAnn Hall, ED, 78, died Feb. 4 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.
She was born March 16, 1941, in Oceana, West Virginia, to the late Dennis Creed Cook and Lala Browning Cook.
She is survived by sister Dixie C. Cook of Myrtle Beach; nephew, Garwood Griffith and Larry Griffith; stepdaughter Leanne Cantrell and stepson George Hall, Jr.
She was predeceased by brother Jack Cook and sister June Griffith (Garland). Dr. Hall was retired from Marshall University School of Graduate Studies where she taught students education administration.
The Cook Family would like to express their gratitude to the attendants at Brightwater Independent Living and Embrace Hospice House for the quality of their care for Dr. Hall.
A memorial service was held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel, on Feb. 11 with the Rev. Fuzzy Lake officiating.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.