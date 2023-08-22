Joan T. Bucher
Joan T. Bucher, 83, passed away Aug. 20 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Born Jan. 13, 1940 in Hackensack, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Caradic Morgan and Beatrice MacGowen Morgan.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings, Cred Morgan, Thomas Morgan, Alice Frank and Margaret Moeller.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved singing, dancing, boating and playing online games.
Mrs. Bucher is survived by her husband, Edward Bucher; son, Jim Bucher (Laura Copley); daughter, Cindy Dougherty (Jim); sisters, Jean Sloan and Ruth VanVuyne; grandchildren, Nicole Ashley Dubbiosi (Anthony), Katie Dougherty (Patrick Theodoss) and Kevin Dougherty (Gabriella Cameron), along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.