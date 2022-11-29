Joan Sasser Coker
A funeral service to honor the life of Joan Sasser Coker, 89, of Hartsville, will be held Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Ashley Cheek officiating.
Mrs. Coker passed away peacefully at home Nov. 28.
Joan was born in Conway Nov. 14, 1933, to the late Dr. Paul Earl Sasser and the late Sara Ellen Freeman Sasser.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles Westfield Coker; children, Ellen Coker Baldwin (Tyler), Charles Westfield Coker Jr. (Sylvia), Carrie Coker Haley (John), Robert Howard Coker (Rhonda), Margaret Coker Hungerford (Earle), Thomas Lide Coker (Marcy); 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, George Freeman Sasser (Sara Jean); brother-in-law, Fitz Lee Howard Coker (Dotty); many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sara Margaret Sasser Oyster.
Joan attended Hollins University and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as well as Katharine Gibbs School in New York City. She later received an honorary degree from Coker University. In addition to her family, Joan, known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Darlin'," was a passionate golfer, Master Gardener and co-author of the Hartsville Cookbook to benefit Byerly Hospital.
She had unwavering faith, was full of southern charm, and was a strong-willed and determined lady. Her commitment to the betterment of South Carolina led to her generosity and involvement on various boards and charities, including Brookgreen Gardens, South Carolina Educational Television, South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities and Spoleto Festival USA. In recognition of her life's work, the Governor awarded Joan the South Carolina Order of the Palmetto; however, her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family.
The family is grateful for the love and support given to Joan by her various caregivers, including Hospice.
The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. A private burial will be held in Magnolia Cemetery prior to the service. Arrangements are in the care of Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to First Presbyterian Church, 213 W. Home Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550, Coker University, 300 East College Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550, or Memory & Movement Charlotte, 411 Billingsley Road #103, Charlotte, NC 28211.
