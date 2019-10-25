PAWLEYS ISLAND—On Oct. 15, Joan Rastello, loving wife and mother of three, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90.
Joan was born July 23, 1929, in Laurium Michigan, daughter of Howard and Ingabor MacLeod.
She was very active in her church and community. She was president of the deacons at a large Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was awarded the honorary lifetime membership in the Presbyterian Woman’s Association and was an active member of Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church. Joan’s kindness and compassionate spirit was felt by those around her.
She was the Michigan Tech Winter Carnival Queen in 1949, while modeling frequently. She worked in a hospital and retail boutiques. Her love of nature kept her outside with her gardens and birds.
Joan is survived by husband Bobb Rastello of 68 years; daughter Diane Rastello; granddaughters Lisa Stone, Christina March, Krista McDiarmid and Katie Rastello; four great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by daughter Debbie March and Dave Rastello.
Services were held Oct. 19 at Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church.
Donations may be sent to the Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church Discreciary Fund: 9967 Ocean Highway Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
