MYRTLE BEACH—Joan L. Vidsens, 83, died May 3 at Embrace Hospice House.
She was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Washington D.C., daughter of the late Samuel and Martha Loretta (Tennyson) Sprouse.
Survivors include husband Charles D. Vidsens; sons Gregory Marshall (Lynn), Charles D. Vidsens Jr., Timothy Vidsens (Lori) Frank Vidsens (Teresa); daughters Charlotte Finch (Robert), Sharon Blorstad (Paul), Patricia Coursey (Bruce), Annette Kinison (Joel) and Frances Stone (Ben); brother Robert (Kathleen) Sprouse; 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by sons Jeffrey D Marshall and Thomas C. Marshall.
Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements will be announced later.
