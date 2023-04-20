Joan Holmes Lewis
LORIS-Funeral services for Joan Holmes Lewis, 68, were held April 19 in Bayboro Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Alford and the Rev. Stevie Baker officiating. Committal services followed in Bayboro Cemetery.
Mrs. Lewis passed away April 16 at her home in Loris.
Born Aug. 26, 1954 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Willie Isaac Holmes and the late Rosenell Cox Holmes. Mrs. Lewis loved to shop, garden and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Bayboro Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her loving husband of fifty years, Brooks Lewis of Loris; two children, Andy Lewis (Heather) and Jo-Jo Lewis of Loris; five grandchildren, Bailey Ford, Drew Lewis (Kensley), Riley Lewis, Lani Lewis and Lexi Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Ansley Lewis and Kyler Lewis; mother-in-law, Doretha Lewis; five brothers, Larry Holmes (Kelly), Jimmy Holmes (Gail), Jeff Holmes, Billy Holmes (Judy) and Roger Holmes (Carolyn); and two sisters, Gail Strickland and Jewell Stevens (Eddie).
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lewis was predeceased by her brother, Timmy Holmes; and four sisters, Lucille Moroff, Betty Gore, Phyllis Hendrix and Jackie Hughes.
aThe family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Eckert and Dr. Goldberg for their compassion and care.
Those who wish may make memorials to Bayboro Baptist Church, 3901 Green Sea Road, Aynor, SC 29511. Please sign Mrs. Lewis’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
