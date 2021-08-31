Joan Evelyn Reece
Joan Evelyn Reece, 90, last surviving child of John and Dorothy Martin, passed away Aug. 30 at her residence with loved ones by her side.
She was born June 10, 1931 in Hamilton Parish, Bermuda.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Frank Leonard Reece.
Joan was a published author, who loved history, reading and traveling. She was a very outgoing person who lived life to the fullest and brought love, laughter and fun to everyone around her. Joan was a member of the “Red Hat Ladies” and loved going out with her “two- fer friends” at the country club in Florida.
Mrs. Reece is survived by her children, Nancy Brothers, Sandra Reece, Frank Reece Jr. (Tresa), Penny Levine (Ritchie) and Cindy Jacobs (Mark); thirteen grandchildren thirteen great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date in St. Paul’s Anglican Church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.