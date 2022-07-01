Joan Coley Dotson
Funeral services for Joan Coley Dotson, 78, will be held July 5 at 2 p.m. in Good Hope Baptist Church with Pastor John Sullivan officiating. Committal services will be held in Woodlaw Cemetery.
Mrs. Dotson passed away June 30 in Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand.
Born Sept. 18, 1943 in Salisbury, N.C., she was the daughter of the late George Melvin Hucks and the late Mary Bailey Hucks. Mrs. Dotson was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and dear friend.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-one years, Melton Boyd Dotson; two sons, Mike Dotson and his wife Tina of Des Moines, Iowa, and Jeff Dotson of Belmont, N.C.; daughter, Susan Dotson Nealey and her husband Dwight of China Grove, N.C.; four grandchildren, Amanda Allison and her husband Troy, Andrew Moritz and his wife Brittany, Monica Dotson and Kiana Dotson; four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Daniel, Jayden and Xander; brother, Kenneth Hucks of Denton, N.C.; three sisters, Brenda Poole and her husband Glenn of Harrisburgh, N.C., Georgia Melton and her husband Dean of Charlotte, N.C., and Terrie Neely and her husband Robin of Charlotte, N.C.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dotson was predeceased by her son, Steven Dotson; sister, Janet Williams and brother-in-law, Gary Williams.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Tuesday in Good Hope Baptist Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to a charity of one’s choice. Please sign Mrs. Dotson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
