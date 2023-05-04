Joan Bourne Jordan
A graveside service for Joan “Jo” Bourne Jordan, 87, will be held May 6 at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Ms. Jordan passed away May 4 at her daughter’s residence with her loving family by her side.
She was born Sept. 7, 1935 in Conway, a daughter of the late John Edgar Bourne Sr. and Thelma Bland Bourne.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Grady John “Johnny” Jordan; grandchildren, Alex Dew and Betsy Dew; siblings, John E. Bourne Jr., Robert Franklin Bourne and Morris Bourne; and companion, Heyward Morris.
Ms. Jo was a member of North Conway Baptist Church and worked at Conway Internist as a medical assistant for over twenty-five years. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a rock for Cindy, along with being her moral support. Spending time with family and friends, reading, working in her flower beds and making sourdough bread were just a few of the things in life she enjoyed. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ms. Jordan is survived by her daughter, Cindy J. Richardson (Kevin); grandchildren, Ashlyn Dew; Johnathan Whitener (Jessica), Corbin Whitener and Serana Moore; sisters, Irma Gasque and Margie Bercume; special friends, Jack and Karen Morris, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends after the service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.