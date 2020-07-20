PAWLEYS ISLAND—Joan Barbara Schnieder, known by her grandchildren as “Nan,” passed away July 8.
Born and raised in Queens, New York, after retiring, she and her husband moved to Pawleys Island.
Joan was a strong and passionate mother to her children Donald and Donna. She was a loving and adoring grandmother to grandkids Nicole, Ryan, Donald, Danielle, Justin and Dana and great-grandkids Arianna, Aylee and JJ.
Joan prioritized family and instilled that in her children and grandchildren.
She was a devoted Catholic who attended Mass regularly.
Memorial services were held July 11 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in Pawleys Island.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Joan’s name to the ALS Therapy Development Institution at www.als.net/ donate or ALS TDI, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
