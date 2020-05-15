MYRTLE BEACH—Joan Alma Latwaitis, 88, died May 10 at a local hospital.
She was born Sept.11, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Frank James Sellars and Josephine (Voelker) Sellars.
A graveside funeral service is being held at Hillcrest Cemetery for the family, with the Rev. Brad Bellah officiating.
