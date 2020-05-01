MYRTLE BEACH—Mrs. Joan A. Riedinger, 87, died April 22 at Embrace Hospice after a short illness.
She was born May 28, 1932, daughter of the late Russell Teets and Lillian DeLair Teets.
She is survived by brother Warren Teets of Dingman’s Ferry, Pennsylvania; beloved children Richard and Marjorie Riedinger and Caren Riedinger and Lawrence (Larry) Kimble, all of Myrtle Beach and grandchildren Eric, Laura and Ryan.
She was predeceased by husband Vincent T. Riedinger and brother Russell F. Teets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.