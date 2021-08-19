Jimmy Boyd Sellers
GALIVANTS FERRY-Graveside services for Jimmy Boyd Sellers, 79, will be held Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Marty Cox officiating.
Mr. Sellers passed away Aug. 18 at his home.
Born Aug. 31, 1941 in Galivants Ferry, he was the son of the late Grier and Penny Cook Sellers. Mr. Sellers enjoyed fishing and riding around checking on the cows. He was well known for riding the countryside in his red pickup truck.
Along with his parents, Mr. Sellers is predeceased by four brothers, Raleigh Lee Sellers, Samuel Grier “Edwin” Sellers, Grier Jackson “Jackie” Sellers and Samuel Lamar “Tiny” Sellers; and three sisters, Doris Todd, Sadie Nichols and Lillie Mae Sellers.
Surviving are his two loving daughters, Janice Collins (Vernon) and Patricia Sellers of Aynor; two grandchildren, Brittany King (Jimmy) and Brandon Collins (Kimberly); six great-grandchildren, Cheston Vaught, Eastyn Vaught, Abigail Collins, Ella Rae Collins, John Thomas King and Jake King; the mother of his children, Hilda Sellers; a sister, Virginia Hughes of Conway; a sister-in-law, Lily Kate Sellers of Galivants Ferry; his special friends, Lisa Martin and Billie Root; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral service.
In lieu flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Sellers’ memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
