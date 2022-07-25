Jimmy Ray Todd
LORIS-Funeral services for Jimmy Ray Todd, 74, will be held July 26 at 11 a.m. in Cherry Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Price and the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating. Committal services will follow in Cherry Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Todd passed away July 23 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital following an illness.
Born Dec. 2, 1947 in Loris, he was the son of the late William Herman Todd and the late Doris Lorraine Cox Todd.
Mr. Todd retired from Regal Cutting Tools, before buying Todd’s Auto Parts in Loris, which he ran for several years. The last few years he was a beloved member of the Hardwick Funeral Home staff. In his personal life, Ray was a proud member of East Coast Pullers, he sang gospel music with Joyful Sound and was a lifelong member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Lynda N. Todd; two sons, Jimmy R. Todd II and his wife Christy of Loris, and Chris Todd and his wife Leeann of Loris; five grandchildren, Jason Todd and his wife Elizabeth, Makayla Todd, Kelsey Todd, Andie Todd and Allie Todd; two great-grandchildren, Quinnleigh Todd and Meredith Todd; brother, Ed Todd and his wife Wanda of Loris; and two nephews, Brandon “Box” Todd, and the Rev. Jeremy Todd and his wife Shelley and their children, Avery Todd and Jay Dalton Todd.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Those who wish may make memorials to Cherry Hill Baptist Church, 2020 Daisy Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mr. Todd’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
