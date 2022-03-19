Jimmy Doyle
Funeral services for Jimmy Doyle, 83, will be held March 21 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Danny Banks officiating. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Mr. Doyle passed away March 19 surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 4, 1938 in Mullins, he was the son of the late Jimmie Oscar Doyle Sr. and Cleo Sarvis Doyle. Mr. Doyle was a member of Myrtle Beach Christian Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Doyle spent his time doing suspension work on local racecars, fishing and singing at local nursing homes.
He was a retired mechanic, specializing in front end alignment.
Along with his parents, Mr. Doyle was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Betty Jean Doyle.
Surviving are two daughters, Casey Causey (Andy) and Tammy Grainger (Paul) of Conway; four grandchildren, Amber Euler (Stephen), Nathan Grainger, Wendell Harper III and Alexander Doyle Harper; two great-grandchildren, Sophia Euler and Sullivan Euler; one sister, Faye Brady of Bennettsville; and his girlfriend, Betty Jo Dew of Mullins.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.