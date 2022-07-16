Jimmie Wayne Burrows Sr.
Jimmie Wayne Burrows Sr., 77, passed away July 15 at his residence. Born in Florence County, Mr. Burrows was a son of the late Thomas E. and Iva Miles Burrows.
He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Burrows was predeceased by a brother, William E. Burrows.
He retired from Stone Container (West Rock) after 37 years.
Mr. Burrows is survived by his wife, Laura R. Burrows of the home; one son, Jimmie Wayne Burrows Jr. and his wife Erika of Blythewood; one daughter, Heather Burrows Harvey and her husband Blaine of Litchfield; one brother, Thomas L. Burrows; seven grandchildren, Charles, Harwood and Emma Burrows, Wave and Curren Harvey, and Amanda Skelly and Brady Flint; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. The family will receive friends at their home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 2080 Hwy. 129, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Mr. Burrows and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
