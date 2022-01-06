Jim Calhoun Hardwick
A graveside service for Jim “Pete” Calhoun Hardwick, 80, was held Jan. 5 in Westside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Mr. Hardwick passed away Jan. 1 in Conway Medical Center.
Born April 11, 1941 in Conway, he was a son of the late James Calhoun and Lorene Cooper Hardwick.
He was also predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Allie Lee Hardwick; and brothers, Mack Hardwick and Robert Michael “Red” Hardwick.
Pete worked several years in the grocery business, including Bi-Lo, Wilson’s and Aynor IGA. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, farming, carpentry and spending time with his family. He was a loving brother, grandfather and friend to all, who will be greatly missed.
Mr. Hardwick is survived by his siblings, Charles “Bo” Hardwick (Dolly), Tony Hardwick, Christine Graham (Randolph), Cathy Schuessler, Sarah Montgomery (Larry), Emily Jordan (Russell) and Joyce Hardwick; special granddaughter, Martha Faircloth (Mike); stepchildren, Clifton Hucks (Connie), Thelbert Roberts and Helen Montgomery; and numerous other family members who held a piece of his heart.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
