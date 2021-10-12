Jesus Alfonzo Ramirez Rojas

Funeral services for Jesus Alfonzo Ramirez Rojas, 48, will be held Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. in Watsons Funeral Services Chapel.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Mr. Ramirez Rojas passed away Oct. 7 in Grand Strand Medical Center.

Born Jan. 3, 1973 in Cordoba Veracruz, Mexico, he was a son of the late Julio Ramirez Iturbide and Guillermina Rojas Puebla.

He was employed by D&L Sitework for more than seventeen years.

Mr. Rojas is survived by his parents; his partner in life, Maria Henandez; two daughters, Giselle Andrea Ramirez Dominguez and Yehimi Ramirez Dominguez; one sister, Juana Margarita Ramirez Rojas; three brothers, Felipe Ramirez Rojas, Celso Ramirez Rojas and Juan Carlos Ramirez Rojas and many other family and friends who will miss him.

