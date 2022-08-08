Jessie Hardee Clardy
LORIS-A funeral service for Jessie Hardee Clardy, 75, will be held Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Haywood Fowler officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mrs. Clardy passed away Aug. 5 at her home, following an illness.
Born March 15, 1947 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie Woodrow Hardee and the late Minnie Shelley Hardee. Mrs. Clardy was a loving homemaker and a Baptist.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, William Ervin Clardy; daughter, Crystal Clardy Rumrill and her husband Keith of Mt. Pleasant; son, William “Bill” Ervin Clardy II of Loris; two granddaughters, Jessica and Jordan Rumrill of Mt. Pleasant; two brothers, Luther Hardee of Walterboro and Johnny Hardee of Longs; three sisters, Linda Bellamy and her husband Dan of Loris, Wanda Williamson of Loris and Christine Carter and her husband Harry of Longs, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clardy was predeceased by one brother, Wayon Hardee; and one sister, Frances Richardson.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at Hardwick Funeral Home.
Please sign Mrs. Clardy’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
