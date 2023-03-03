Jessica Lynn Mathews
Jessica Lynn Mathews, 52, passed away March 1.
Born Nov. 25, 1970 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lawerence and Earline Graham Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Troy Watson; son, Jessie Wilson Causey; and brother, Barry Evans Thompson.
Jessica was a loving grandmother and niece. She loved her puppy, Little Bit, very much. Jessica enjoyed painting, taking great pride in her work and making sure it was done right. She was also a licensed phlebotomist. Mrs. Mathews is survived by her grandson, Brock Christian Causey; fur baby, Little Bit; several aunts and uncles, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Services will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
