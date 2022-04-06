Jessica I. Sellers
A memorial service for Jessica I. Sellers, 35, will be held April 11 at 11 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends briefly following the service.
Mrs. Sellers, wife of Daniel Seaton, passed away April 5 in Grand Strand Medical Center following an accident.
Born Nov. 10, 1986, she was a daughter of Mike Sellers (Cindy). She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. Mrs. Sellers enjoyed fishing and watching Desperate Housewives.
She was predeceased by one brother, James Sellers; and a paternal grandmother, Betty Cooper.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Sellers is survived by one daughter, Raelyn Seaton; one brother, Michael Sellers; one sister, Katie Holden; paternal grandfather, Carl Cooper Sr.; a special aunt, Beth Ivey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mrs. Sellers and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.