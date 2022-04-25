Jesse Linwood Wade Jr.
Funeral services for Jesse Linwood Wade Jr., 85, will be held April 28 at 10 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Randy Riddle, the Rev. Arthur Scott and the Rev. Watson Gunderson. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, 100 Cherokee Road, Florence.
Mr. Wade passed away peacefully at his home April 24 in the presence of his loving family.
Born June 4, 1936 in Florence, he was the son of the late Jesse Linwood Wade Sr. and the late Ruth Stanley Wade. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wofford College and was a real estate broker for 40 years, retiring from Beverly Homes.
Mr. Wade also served in the Army Reserves. He was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and deacon. Mr. Wade was very actively involved in the community and served as treasurer for the Shriners Pedalers. He was meticulous about his yard and lawn, enjoyed exercising and running 5k marathons, and he took great pride in his work. He was a dedicated Christian whose faith continued to shine in spite of sickness.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wade was predeceased by two brothers, Charlie Wade and Stanley Wade; one sister, Betty Wade Brunson; and infant daughter, Jennifer Leigh Wade.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Catherine Harrell Wade; his daughters, Stephanie Wade Gardner (Jeffrey Edward Gardner) and Stacey Wade Benton; his grandchildren, Courtney Lynn Gardner, Nicholas Edward Gardner, Elizabeth Grace Gardner, Sami Rain Benton and Jesse “Ace” Benton; his sister-in-law, Sue Nelle Wade; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Alice Wise.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, Wednesday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1619 Park View Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.