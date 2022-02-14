Jesse Leroy “Roy” Sessions
Services for Jesse Leroy “Roy” Sessions, 77, will be held Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. in El-Bethel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dickie Knight, the Rev. Darrell Ricketts and the Rev. Wayne Skipper officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Sessions went home to be with his Lord and Savior Feb. 11 after a brief battle with COVID. He was the son of the late Edgar Leroy Sessions and Gladys Graham Sessions.
A lifelong resident of Conway, he was retired from the Horry County Department of Public Works and was previously employed with Georgia Pacific for 22 years. In his younger days, he drove long distance trucks, and he could back one into the smallest space. He also had an uncanny ability to remember directions to anywhere he had been.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his grandson Colby and with his buddies on the many local rivers. One of his daily routines was meeting his friends at Bojangles every morning. He loved watching westerns, and even named his palomino horse that he had in the ‘70s Trigger. Mr. Sessions was a lifelong member of El-Bethel United Methodist Church where he faithfully attended.
Roy loved his family (especially his grandson, Colby), fishing, his Ford pickups, handing out Atomic Fireball candies, growing vegetables in his garden every year and hiding purses at church. If any of the ladies missed their purses, they looked to Roy knowing he had hidden it somewhere. Friends and family learned quickly not to take any candy that Roy offered. He always had Atomic Fireball candies in his pocket and the first thing he did was offer you one. Most people took one -- at least once.
It also wasn’t safe to believe him when he said a pepper wasn’t hot. Roy always had his pocketknife and if it didn’t shave, it was dull to him.
He was a member of the Litchfield Camp 132, Sons of Confederate Veterans. He also had the distinction of being a Real Grandson, as his grandfather, John Marion Sessions, was a veteran of the Civil War.
He is predeceased by his parents; a grandson, Cody Leroy Suggs; his paternal grandparents, John Marion Sessions and Delphia Godbolt Sessions; and his maternal grandparents, George and Addie Graham.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years (their 50th anniversary would have been in May), Avis Todd Sessions; a daughter, Crystal Suggs (Tracy); a sister, Gail Sessions Altman; a grandson, Colby Suggs; a niece, Monica Altman; his best friend, Paul Johnson Sr.; and close friends, Ralph Euler, David Johnson, Macky Britt, LT Todd, Edwin Johnson and Ernest James; and many other relatives and friends, who will miss him dearly.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for their excellent care and kindness during his illness.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from noon-12:45 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Roy would be grateful and appreciative if any memorials would be sent to 2330 Bud Graham Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544 for the benefit of Colby Suggs.
Johnson Funeral Home and Bloomers Florist of Aynor are serving the family.
