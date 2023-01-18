Jesse Cook
Funeral services for Jesse Cook, 92, will be held Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints. Burial will follow in Happy Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Cook passed away Jan. 13.
Born Oct. 17, 1930 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Roy Benjamin Cook and Ionie Coates Cook. Mr. Cook was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, where he served several callings of the church. He proudly served 16 years in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War.
Mr. Cook enjoyed reading and watching old westerns. He was the true patriarch of his family; always willing to lend a hand to help those in need.
Along with his parents, Mr. Cook is predeceased by a son, Darrell Dean Cook; three brothers, J.C., Palmer and Geroy Cook; an infant sister, Dessie Cook; and a great-grandchild, Joseph Riley Chomyn.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Patsy Gene Cook; eight children, Dessie Ray (Nicky), Jesse Leroy Cook, Michael Jon Cook (Sandra), Terry Cook (Janice), Toni K. Smith (Johnny Johnson), David O. Cook (Krystal), Alan B. Cook and Gail Cox (C.J.); 32 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Irene Johnson (William).
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Cook’s memory to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital of Greenville, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
