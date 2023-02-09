Jesse B. Smith
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Jesse B. Smith, 71, will be held Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Scott Enzor, the Rev. Tyler Caines and Justin O’Ferrell officiating. Committal services will be held at Carter Cemetery.
Mr. Smith passed away Feb. 6.
Born June 1, 1951 in Loris, he was the son of the late Tybea Burroughs Smith and the late Lurene Hardee Smith Benton. Mr. Smith had a true passion and love for riding his Harley Davidson, dancing and eating at the Waffle House.
He served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his two children, Bridget Gore (Alex) of Little River and Jarrod Smith (Cristin) of Loris; significant other, Linda Gayle Thomas and her daughters, Tammy Rybak (Tim) and Debbie Barnes (Shane); five grandchildren, Justin, Kirby, Harley, Will and Noah; one great-grandchild, Claire; three siblings, Karen S. Cox (Allen), Nadine Cartrette (David) and Kenneth Craig Smith; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was predeceased by his brother, Keith Smith; and granddaughter, Alyssa Nobles.
Those who wish may make memorials to a charity of one’s choice. Please sign Mr. Smith’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
