Jerry Richardson
Jerry Grant Richardson, 82, formerly of Greenville, passed away suddenly May 10.
He was a true Christian and of the Methodist faith. Born in Greenville on Feb. 13, 1939, was the son of the late Peyton McMullan Richardson and Bessie Mae (Betty) Grant Richardson. He lived in Greenville until 2011.
Jerry graduated from Greenville Senior High School in 1957. Directly after high school, Jerry served two years honorably in the U.S. Army. After uniformed service, Jerry attended Clemson and received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1963. Jerry went on to a successful 34-year career as an engineer, receiving credit for two U.S. patents.
He is survived by his three children, Robert G. Richardson of Greenville; Patricia R. York (Michael) of Mauldin; and Michael S. Richardson of Simpsonville.
A brother, Joel M. Richardson (Ann) of Galivants Ferry; and a sister, Janet R. Sheridan (Wallace) of Columbia.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Michael S. Schneider (Shona) of Holly Springs, N.C.; Laura S. Davis (Drew) of Moore; Robert Grant Richardson Jr. (Courtney) of Greer; Hope R. Gray (Nathan) of Inman; Jill R. Stenerson of Landrum; Sarah R. Pruitt (Adam) of Campobello and Jackson P. Richardson of Greer; 14 great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his best friend and companion of more than 10 years, Bonnie Hucks of Conway and her loving family.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of nearly 40 years, Patricia Jean Miller Richardson, who passed away in 1999.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital.
Following cremation the family will hold a small private memorial.
Leave a message for the family at www.lewiscrematory.com
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
