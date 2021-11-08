Jerry F. Lowrimore

Graveside services with Military Honors for Jerry F. Lowrimore, 71, will be held Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the grave.

Mr. Lowrimore passed away Nov. 5.

Born Oct. 6, 1950 in Conway, he was the son of the late Hubert Avant and Frances Tyler Lowrimore. Mr. Lowrimore was a veteran of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and the U.S. National Guard. He was very devoted to A.A., having served as president for four years.

Along with his parents, Mr. Lowrimore was predeceased by two brothers, Terry A. Lowrimore and Michael C. Lowrimore; and one sister, Lynda L. Davis.

Surviving are his brother-in-law, Randall Davis of Conway; nephews, Kerry Davis (Lauren) and their children, and Kyle Davis and his children, and many other nieces, nephews and extended family.

Memorial donations may be made to North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St. Conway 29526, Serenity Hall (Alcoholics Anonymous), 2118 Oak St., Conway 29526 or First Baptist Church of Conway, 603 Elm St., Conway 29526.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.