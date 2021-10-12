Jerry Lenn Bullard

A Celebration of Life Service for Jerry Lenn Bullard, 63, will be held at The Refuge Church in Conway Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jason Cook and Pastor Robert Hayes officiating.

A private burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lake Waccamaw, N.C.

Mr. Bullard, of Conway, passed away in Grand Strand Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Irvin and Lucille Bullard; and mother, Carolyn Craft.

He is survived by his wife, LaVane Bullard; two daughters, Rebekah B. Furr (Garrett), Eden Bullard (Korey); stepfather, Lester Craft; three grandchildren, Ryder Bullard, Bryce Furr and Cooper Furr.

Jerry was a dedicated Christian, and you did not have to talk to him long before finding that out. He was a living witness when in 2003 he underwent a heart transplant. For 18 years he continually lived life to the fullest, serving his church and others.

Jerry loved his family. He doted and waited on his wife. His daughters were the apples of his eye. For the past four years, he had been coaching his grandsons in baseball. He also supported them during their Karate classes.

Jerry touched many lives with his fighting spirit and loving nature. He will be truly missed.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

