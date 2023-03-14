Jerry L. Johnson GALIVANTS FERRY-A graveside service for Jerry L. Johnson, 69, will be held March 16 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Graham officiating.
Mr. Johnson passed away March 14 in Conway Medical Center. Born April 20, 1953 in Horry County, he was a son of Charles “Sam” Johnson and the late Hattie Mae Johnson.
Jerry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to all. He never met a stranger. Jerry was very strong willed and loved his family, especially his grandchildren. For thirty-five years he owned and operated Jerry Johnson’s Construction Company with John Dennison by his side. He was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, where he loved serving his Lord and Savior.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of fifty years, Sylvia James Johnson; son, Matt Johnson (Sunshine); siblings, Sammy Johnson (Debbie), Raymond Johnson and Saundra Cartrette (Terry); two grandchildren, Mattie Johnson and Ryan Johnson, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church fellowship hall prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2453 Brunson Spring Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.