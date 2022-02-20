Jerry DelPercio
MYRTLE BEACH-A funeral service for Jerry DelPercio, 79, of Britewater Court, will be held Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Dunn officiating.
Mr. DelPercio passed away Feb. 18.
Born Jan. 27, 1943 in Camden, N.J., he was a son of the late Jerry T. and Rose Marie Arno DelPercio. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and was of the Methodist faith. Following a 30-year career driving a truck as a Teamster in New Jersey, he was employed by the TSA at Myrtle Beach International Airport, a security officer at Coastal Carolina University and then retired from the Horry County Sheriff's Office after 20 years of service where he received the Sheriff's Award twice during his career. Jerry was a member of the Coastal Carolina FOP Lodge 12. He enjoyed playing golf and cards,
and he loved the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philadelphia Phillies but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Gail DelPercio; a son, Lt. Thomas "Tom" DelPercio (Camille Thompson) of Conway; a daughter, Teresa Lynn Kerr (George Kerr) of Hanahan; six grandchildren, Adrianna DelPercio, Kristina Ceely (D'Kota), Samantha Phillips, Tabitha Kerr, Logan Nichols (Jonathan) and Samantha Kerr; a brother, John Lewis DelPercio (Floss) of Magnolia, N.J; a sister, Sharon Applegate (Al) of Myrtle Beach; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
The family will receive friends after the service.
To view the service via livestream, please click the link below.
Memorials may be sent to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3214 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or online at www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
