Jerry Alfred Goff
Funeral services for Jerry Alfred “Bud” Goff, 72, will be held Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allan Goodman and Chaplain Terry Watts officiating.
Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mr. Goff passed away Feb. 11 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Sept. 21, 1950 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Samuel James and Edna Louise Ward Goff.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Tim Goff, Pete Goff, Joe Goff, Richard Goff, Jesse Goff, Mary Wells and Frances Allen.
Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all. He enjoyed fishing and farming, but most of all spending time with family. Jerry retired from the US Army/National Guard after twenty-one years of service as a staff sergeant.
Mr. Goff is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Betty Hardee Goff; children, Arnold Lee Hardee (Connie) and James Ernest “Ernie” Gasque; sisters, Neita Goff Smith (Tommy), Dorothy Tyson, Peggy Goff and Betty Phipps; grandchildren, Jessie Hardee (Makayla), Heather Hucks (Chris) and James “Ryan” Gasque; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Chad, Brody and Aubry; many nieces and nephews, along with other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
