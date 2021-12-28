Jerri Lynn Williams
Jerri Lynn Williams, 57, passed away Dec. 2 in Conway Medical Center.
Jerri was born on May 6 to the late Linda Hardin and Milton Costin in Clinton, N.C.
She was a native of Warsaw, N.C., until making her way to Conway where she remained until her passing. Jerri graduated from Socastee High School and throughout her years she was a short order cook at local restaurants until her retirement.
She loved cooking, plants, being outdoors and most of all being surrounded by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Christopher Lee Williams; her grandson, Cayden Lee Williams; two brothers, David (Angela) Hardin and James (Amy) Costin; one niece, Lauren Hardin; her best friend, Kristine Singleton, her feline babies, Spot & Squeaky, and her longtime boyfriend, Eric Puckett.
Jerri had so much love for her family and friends and she will surely be missed by all of them.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
