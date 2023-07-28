Jerome Dudley Todd Jr.
Funeral services for Jerome Dudley Todd Jr., 38, will be held July 30 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Shelley officiating. Burial will follow in Fox Branch Cemetery.
Mr. Todd passed away July 27 in Grand Strand Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 23, 1985 in Conway, he was a son of Jerome Dudley Todd Sr. and Debbie Doyle Rabon.
Jerome enjoyed shooting pool and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Ethan Todd and his mother Carla Richardson, Declyn Todd and Della Todd; and stepchildren; Dalany Strickland, Dimery Fowler and their mother Abbigail Strickland; one brother, Joe Todd; one nephew, Everett Todd; two special friends, Dusty Causey and Jamey Johnson, and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
