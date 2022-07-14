Jerilyn Faye Angus
SONORA, CALIF.-Jerilyn Faye Angus, 80, died June 25 in Adventist Health in Sonora.
Born Dec. 30, 1941, in Caro, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Charles D. and Maude E. Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard Angus; daughter, Michelle A. Green; sister, Joanne McCoy; and stepson Ricky A. Angus.
Mrs. Angus enjoyed spending time with friends and family. In her earlier years, she loved hosting holiday dinners, camping with family and having large cookouts by the pool. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Mrs. Angus is survived by her five sons, Timothy R. Green, Thomas C. Green, Charles R. Angus (Kimberly), Nicci H. Angus (Jackie) and Michael D. Angus; daughter, Christine E. Clark (Sam); sister, Judy Pryor (Richard); brother, David Butler (Joan); four grandsons; eleven granddaughters; nine great-grandsons, seven great-granddaughters; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.