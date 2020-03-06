LONGS—Jerial Lee Cromartie, 77, passed away Feb. 26 at his home. He was born Aug.30, 1942, in Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, a son of the late Woody D. and Olive (Ray) Cromartie.
Jerial was preceded in death by sister Yvonne (Cromartie) Murthy; brothers Lyenince, Herbert, Willie, Thedelmon and Moody Jr. and sister-in-law Lynnell.
Jerial worked for more than 38 years, spending 10 years in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He then worked for the Department of the Army and the Department of the Navy as a training specialist.
He was a former member of Grand Strand Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach and, more recently, First Baptist Church in North Myrtle Beach. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and loved his wife Ella with all his heart.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Ella L. Cromartie of Longs; son Darrell Cromartie of Longs; daughter Valarie (Windell) Dixon of Charlotte, North Carolina; brothers Leo Cromartie of Parkton, North Carolina and James (Clarice) Cromartie of Laurinburg, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are incomplete and will be announced.
Psalm 30:2 – O Lord my God, I cried unto Thee, and Thou hast healed me.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 300-5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or www.heart.org.
