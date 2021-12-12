Jeri Lynn Edwards
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH-A memorial service for Jeri Lynn Edwards, 54, will be held Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel with Rev. John Holmes officiating.
Mrs. Edwards passed away Dec. 11.
Born Oct. 15, 1967 in High Point, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Jerry R. Edwards and Beverly Hunt. Mrs. Edwards was a hard worker. She enjoyed horror movies and loved laying out at the beach. She was a selfless person who put everyone else first. She was devoted to her family and her proudest achievement was the success of her children.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Edwards was predeceased by one daughter, Melissa Cox; one sister, Kimberly Edwards; one brother, Phillip Edwards; and a special niece, Corey Edwards.
Surviving are her husband, Reggie Cox of Conway; three children, Courtney Edwards of North Myrtle Beach, Thomas R. Cox III (MaryEmma) of Columbia, and Haley Cox of Columbia; six grandchildren, Aaliyah McFadden, Aubrey McFadden, Aaron Nelson, Alexis Charles, Autumn Charles and Alicia Charles; one sister, Deanna Lindquist (Doug) of Cornelius, N.C.; two brothers, Anthony Hunt of Myrtle Beach and Jason Edwards of Trinity, N.C.; and a special niece, Brittney Eisman of Loris.
The family would also like to recognize Mrs. Edwards’ best friend, Kim Paul, who provided her with support and companionship during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.