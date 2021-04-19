Jeremy Ryan Gore
Graveside services for Jeremy Ryan Gore, 35, will be held April 21 at 3 p.m. in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with Mrs. Bobbie Stalvey officiating.
Mr. Gore passed away April 17 following an automobile accident.
Born July 15, 1985, in Conway, he was a loving and caring son. Mr. Gore enjoyed playing pool, golfing and being outdoors where he loved to hunt, fish and ride four wheelers. He also loved reading his Bible and spending time with his Uncle Jamie and Aunt Katrina Collins.
Mr. Gore was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Mack Roy Collins; paternal grandparents, Norwood and Jane Gore; and one uncle, Leon Gore.
Mr. Gore is survived by his parents, Richard “Dickie” Gore (Teresa) and Sandra “Sandy” Collins Gore (Joey Todd); maternal grandmother, Glenda Collins; one brother, Christopher Gore (Laura); one stepbrother, Bradley Suber (Tammy); one stepsister, Christina Sammons (Michael); his aunts and uncles, Jamie and Katrina Collins, Freddie and Debra Spivey and Larry and Gail Smith; stepnephews, Mason Suber, Graham Sammons and Ellery Sammons; and his cousins, Dylan, Lydia, Hayden, Spenser Collins and Paullina Clayton.
The family will visit with family and friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Ste. 675, Bowie, Md. 20716 or www.donate.epilepsy.com.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is handling the arrangements.
