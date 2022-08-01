Jennifer Marie Brown
LORIS-Jennifer Marie Brown, 37, passed away July 28 in Loris, following an illness.
Born Jan. 31, 1985 in Loris, she was the daughter of Ellis O’Neil Brown Jr. and Wanda Marie Cox Brown. Jennifer was a Baptist and a loving homemaker.
Survivors, including her parents of Loris, are her two sons, Jamarius O’Neil Brown and Legend Brown; two brothers, the Rev. Robert Ellis Brown and his wife Tabitha and Ryan O’Neil Brown and his wife Tisha of Loris and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Ms. Brown was predeceased by her son, Jeremiah Lawon Brown; and two brothers, Tracy Lyle Cannon and Travis Lynn Cannon.
Memorial services will be private.
Please sign Ms. Brown’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
