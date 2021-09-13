Jennifer Alford Evans
A Celebration of Life for Jennifer Evans, 52, will be held Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Open-Air Chapel with the Rev. Jon Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 3 p.m. at the Open-Air Chapel, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor.
Ms. Evans passed away Sept. 10 following an illness.
She was the daughter of Kay Johnson Alford Cannon and the late Jimmy Dale Alford. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Edgar Cannon.
Ms. Jennifer attended Quest Church. She enjoyed watching sunsets on the lake and spending time with her family. She never met a stranger, loved traveling and was always ready for an adventure.
Ms. Jennifer is survived by her mother, Kay Cannon; one son, Kyle Drew (Nicole Stevens); one daughter, Kaylyn Brown (Jackson Kyle Brown); three grandchildren, Ryan Drew, Jackson Brown and James Brown; one sister, Katina Ambrose (Teddy); nephew and nieces, Abigail, Jacob and Olivia Ambrose; loving partner, Kevin Coleman; as well as her beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
