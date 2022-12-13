Jeffery Lee Hurst
A graveside service for Jeffrey Lee Hurst, 63, will be held Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Hurst, of Myrtle Beach, died Dec. 5 at his home.
Born Nov. 6, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of Nancy Lee Myers (Hurst).
He enjoyed painting and sketching. He was very social and loved his friends and family.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Richards (Mark) of Blue Ridge, Ga.; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Lee Myers; and sisters, Kira Kay Cox and Bama Lynn Quick.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
